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Home / Lifestyle / Chat Up: The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer drops

Chat Up: The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer drops

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Updated At : 06:08 AM Apr 08, 2026 IST
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The Devil Wears Prada 2
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The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer dropsThe final trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released by the makers on Monday, offering a high-stakes glimpse into Miranda Priestly's struggle to stay relevant in a rapidly evolving, digital-first media landscape. Nearly two decades after the original film's release, the sequel reunites its core cast Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci while introducing new faces, including Simone Ashley in a key supporting role.
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Mel B’s confession

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Singer Mel B has revealed why a documentary on iconic pop group Spice Girls has not materialised yet, saying the project requires complete honesty from all members. "I think we've all been asked and were all thinking about it at some point. But it has to be done in the right way, and it has to be honest - and not everybody wants to be honest," she said in a recent interview.

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Chand Mera Dil’ Teaser out

After receiving an overwhelming response to the posters, the makers of Chand Mera Dil have now unveiled the teaser. Starring Lakshya as Aarav and Ananya Panday as Chandni, the film promises a young and intense love story that feels both fresh and emotional. It comes with the tagline “Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai.”

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Sara’s dubbing session update

Sara Ali Khan sparked fresh buzz online after she posted an Instagram story straight from her dubbing studio. The short clip showed her mid-session, but what really grabbed attention was the background audio, the original song from Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actress dropped a picture alongside director Mudassar Aziz.

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