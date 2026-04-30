icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Lifestyle / Chat up: Toxic postponed

Chat up: Toxic postponed

article_Author
Agencies
Updated At : 05:38 AM Apr 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The release date of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been pushed from June 4' 2026.
Advertisement

Toxic postponed

Advertisement

Fans waiting for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will have to wait a little longer. The makers of the much-anticipated film have announced that its release has been postponed yet again, and it will no longer arrive in theatres on June 4 as announced earlier. A new worldwide release date will be announced soon.

Advertisement

Gangster girl

Advertisement

Two decades in cinema is no small milestone, and actor Kangana Ranaut chose to celebrate it by looking back at where it all began, a photograph that simply changed her life. The throwback image, captured by photographer Jatin Kampani, holds special meaning for the actor as it was the picture that helped her land her debut role in Gangster. “Today I completed 20 years in the film industry, this is my first portfolio by @jatinkampani that landed me the role of Simran in Gangster.”

Ananya’s puppy love

Advertisement

Ananya Panday is a proud ‘mommy’ of her three pet dogs. On Tuesday, Ananya took to Instagram and shared several adorable pictures with her furry ones. “Mommy of three only kisses and cuddles and sleeepy babies accepted,” she captioned the post.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts