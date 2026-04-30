Chat up: Toxic postponed

Toxic postponed

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Fans waiting for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will have to wait a little longer. The makers of the much-anticipated film have announced that its release has been postponed yet again, and it will no longer arrive in theatres on June 4 as announced earlier. A new worldwide release date will be announced soon.

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Gangster girl

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Two decades in cinema is no small milestone, and actor Kangana Ranaut chose to celebrate it by looking back at where it all began, a photograph that simply changed her life. The throwback image, captured by photographer Jatin Kampani, holds special meaning for the actor as it was the picture that helped her land her debut role in Gangster. “Today I completed 20 years in the film industry, this is my first portfolio by @jatinkampani that landed me the role of Simran in Gangster.”

Ananya’s puppy love

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Ananya Panday is a proud ‘mommy’ of her three pet dogs. On Tuesday, Ananya took to Instagram and shared several adorable pictures with her furry ones. “Mommy of three only kisses and cuddles and sleeepy babies accepted,” she captioned the post.