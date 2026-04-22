Chat up: Vijay Varma and Kritika Kamra in mutual admiration

Mutual admiration

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As Matka King wins’ praise on streaming, Vijay Varma and Kritika Kamra are drawing attention for their mutual admiration. Kritika commends Vijay’s scene-first approach, calling him a generous and instinctive actor. Vijay, in turn, applauds Kritika’s ability to surprise and challenge him in every take. This easy camaraderie off screen translates into a compelling on-screen chemistry, adding to the show’s growing appeal.

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Yeh Prem Mol Liya

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Sooraj Barjatya is back with his latest musical family entertainer, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, hitting theatres on 27th November. Ayushmann Khurrana steps into the iconic role of Prem, bringing his signature charm and warmth, while Sharvari shines opposite him, marking their first on-screen pairing. The film also sees a much-awaited return of Barjatya’s collaboration with Himesh Reshammiya, promising a memorable soundtrack. At a time when action and epics dominate, Yeh Prem Mol Liya offers a wholesome family experience, celebrating love and togetherness.

RAZAA earns global nod

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Suresh Triveni backs RAZAA, a hard-hitting short directed by Pooja Tolani, is nominated at the New York Indian Film Festival. Set in a gynaecologist’s waiting room, the film follows a mother and daughter facing a life-altering choice. Produced with Radhika Sawhney, it has enjoyed a strong festival run, earning accolades at Chicago South Asian Film Festival, Tasveer, IDSFFK and Yellowstone. With RAZAA, Triveni continues to champion intimate, thought-provoking stories rooted in complex relationships.

Devil wears Prada in style

The Devil Wears Prada 2 premieres in style at New York’s Lincoln Center, with Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt leading a glamorous red carpet. Joined by Stanley Tucci, Lucy Liu and Lady Gaga, the evening blends cinema with high fashion. Set two decades after the original, the sequel returns to the world of Runway magazine under director David Frankel. With its iconic cast back in action, the film releases in cinemas on May 1, promising drama, wit and standout style.