Chatup: Rishab’s ‘dhurandahr’ finale

Sitarist and neo-classical artist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma concluded his India tour in New Delhi with a genre-blending performance. Using his electric sitar SITARA, he reimagined music from Dhurandhar and performed a fusion of Harry Potter x Game of Thrones, alongside ragas like Bihaag and Kedar. The concert also featured Bollywood melodies and original compositions, earning a standing ovation for its seamless mix of classical tradition and contemporary global sounds.

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Adarsh returns to Alien 2

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Adarsh Gourav is set to reprise his role as “Slightly” in Alien: Earth Season 2, with filming scheduled to begin next month. The new season gets a major boost with Emmy-winner Peter Dinklage joining the cast. Created by Noah Hawley and executive produced by Ridley Scott, the sci-fi series has emerged as one of 2025’s standout shows. Gourav’s performance in Season 1 drew widespread acclaim. Season 2 will see him share screen space with a stellar ensemble, raising expectations for the next chapter.

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The Strokes shock Coachella

Rock band The Strokes ended their Weekend 2 set at Coachella with a provocative political statement, surprising audiences with a video montage critiquing US foreign policy. The segment, set to Oblivius—performed live for the first time since 2016—featured stark imagery from global conflicts. The unexpected finale contrasted sharply with their previous set. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber headlined the festival, joined by Billie Eilish and SZA for crowd-favourite collaborations, with surprise appearances from Sexyy Red and Big Sean adding to the weekend’s buzz.

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Atlee, Priya welcome baby girl

Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee have welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on Monday. Sharing the news on social media, Atlee wrote, “Feeling blessed,” alongside a playful note announcing their daughter’s arrival on April 20, 2026, with son Meer’s excitement illustrated. Celebrities including Rashmika Mandanna and Samantha Ruth Prabhu congratulated the couple. Married since 2014, they welcomed their first child in 2023. Atlee is currently working on Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone.