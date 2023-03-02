Check out R Madhavan’s new look

R Madhavan posted a new selfie sporting a moustache and netizens couldn’t help but praise the actor. While it is supposedly a new avatar for a fresh role, the actor didn’t say much about it. Sharing the picture, Madhavan wrote, “New project begins with a new look. Super excited...” The Vikram Vedha actor was last seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Dhokha: Round D Corner. — TMS