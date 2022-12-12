Mouni Roy enjoys FIFA world Cup

Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar went to watch the quarter finals of FIFA World Cup 2022. Suraj, who is a fan of Argentina, had booked tickets of the team’s clash with Netherlands in the quarterfinals. As Argentina won the game, the couple was all smiles. They took to their Instagram handles and shared pictures from Lusail Stadium. Mouni and Suraj were sporting Argentina’s jersey. Mouni had also attended the Maradona exhibition in Doha.