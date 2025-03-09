Chef Harpal Sokhi and Bharti Singh enjoy some fun times

If pictures could talk, the recent ones shared by Chef Harpal Sokhi on Instagram would be talking nineteen to a dozen about the bond he shares with comedienne Bharti Singh. The two have a dynamic and entertaining relationship, and this is evident from their banter on the show Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment.

While one picture captured them while cooking, the other one featured them taking a drink. He captioned them as, “This is a memorable click.” In the show, Chef Harpal is the celebrity chef coach and is often seen guiding all the participants through various cooking challenges. And Bharti, well, she does what she best at! She adds a humorous flair to each and every scene. Their on-screen chemistry is full of fun.

However, there is mutual respect even in their lighthearted conversations. All we can say is that this genuine friendship is surely one to watch out for!