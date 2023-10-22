Chef Vikas Khanna, Chef Ranveer Brar and Chef Pooja Dhingra talk about how home cooks from small towns are enriching The MasterChef India’s journey with new flavours and techniques

Mona

Food is a celebration for us Indians, and bringing the diversity on table is The MasterChef India Season 8. Hosted by famous culinary giants – Chef Vikas Khanna, Chef Ranveer Brar and Chef Pooja Dhingra, the latest season of the show that premiered on SonyLIV on October 16 is winning much love from food enthusiasts. We speak to the famous MasterChef hosts to get a peep in their kitchen.

If you are from Lucknow, food finds a way to you. I can’t resist besan laddoos that have been part of my growing up. Chef Ranveer Brar

“The USP of this season are home cooks, the stories they bring from the villages and towns, food we haven’t tasted yet, and passion that is unmatched. The cherry on the cake or as I say, macaron on this cake is Chef Pooja. The happiness that she brings to the show is amazing,” says Brar.

From Diwali to Christmas and Holi, this period is exciting for us, curating, and tasting new menus. I find it difficult to resist desserts but somehow navigate the professional hazards through the festive season. Chef Pooja Dhingra

Vikas finds the diversity very interesting. “The diversity on the table is mind-blowing. The youngest home cook we have is an 18-year-old boy, who is fabulous. It’s amazing how home cooking has evolved with all the guidance available on Instagram and Youtube. The combinations and presentations are just superb!” The show sees participation from all corners of India. “Right from Meghalaya to Mangalore, to all the way Pampore in Kashmir, it is mind blowing. These cooks have become ambassadors of their states. It’s interesting to try such new flavours and techniques,” adds Chef Pooja.

While the show is popular all over the world, on what makes the Indian edition stand out, Chef Ranvir says, “It’s the unparalleled diversity. So many micro, sub-micro cultures, so much history is represented through our shows.”

Vikas shares, “The other countries have fantastic food. But for India, food is a sacred expression. So many emotions are attached to it.” Having spent most of his adult life abroad, Vikas adds, “Nowhere have I seen food treated with such humility, love and passion. Food in our country works as therapy and that gets reflected in our show!”

Indian chefs have done amazingly well on the other editions of the show. Recently, MasterChef Singapore was won by Inderpal Singh, who is of Indian origin. Ranveer feels the intense passive learning make Indians good cooks. “Food is such a huge part of growing up in India, the love for food is in our genes.”