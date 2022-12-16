Chef Garima Arora will make her television debut with MasterChef India, which will be aired from January 2 on Sony TV. She gets candid…

Your fellow judges are celebrity chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar. How has been the experience of working with them?

They are so much fun. They know this is my first time, so they are always trying to make me comfortable in front of the camera. I could not have got any better co-judges.

What will be your criteria of judging a dish?

The presentation and the taste of the dish definitely, but most importantly the clarity of thought behind the dish is very important for me. A dish which can surprise you, make you think and bring a smile to your face is what I am looking at.

What kind of contestants have you seen while shooting?

We have got very good contestants from various age-groups and different states. They are very good with their regional food choices and it will be interesting to see how they evolve in the show.

How and when did your journey with cooking begin?

It has been 14 years now. I have studied at the Le Cordon Bleu Cooking School in Paris.

You also have two restaurants in Bangkok. Right?

I was away from India for a very long time and am settled in Bangkok, so that was the time when I came up with two restaurants there. I am happy that they are doing well.

Who inspired you to cook?

My father Anil Arora, who is a natural cook. Usually moms cook at home in Indian families, but in my home my father used to cook a lot and experiment. So, I found my inspiration in him. If it wasn’t for him, I would’ve never gotten into this profession the way I have.

What is your comfort food?

My all-time comfort food is chaat.