Chhorii 2 trailer out

The trailer of the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 horror hit Chhorii, titled Chhorii 2, has been dropped and it promises an even more intense supernatural experience.

Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in a fierce new role, the film explores the dark depths of folklore, gender disparity and a mother’s unyielding devotion to her daughter. The trailer opens with a chilling narrative as Nushrratt’s character tells her daughter a haunting tale of a vast kingdom where a king, enraged by the birth of a daughter, orders his daasi to kill her.

The storyline quickly shifts to nerve-wracking visuals, showing Nushrratt’s relentless struggle to protect her child from the evil daasi, played by Soha Ali Khan, and other paranormal forces that threaten their lives.

Soha’s menacing transformation in the trailer has already captured the audience’s attention. Directed by Vishal Furia, who also helmed the original film, Chhorii 2 promises to elevate the horror experience with a riveting blend of fear, suspense and social commentary. The film is set to premiere worldwide on April 11. The sequel also features Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma in key roles.