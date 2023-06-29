Chiffon sarees & snow-clad mountains

ANI

The makers of upcoming romantic film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on Wednesday unveiled the much-awaited track of the film, Tum Kya Mile.

Taking to Instagram, director Karan Johar shared the song which he captioned, “Any love story deserves a fitting love song! And I’m blessed that #TumKyaMile happened to our kahaani - #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani! Song out now! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, in cinemas 28th July.”

Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal’s mesmerising vocal prowess coupled with the soul-stirring lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, this romantic melody evokes an array of emotions. Adding to the magical experience is the musical genius of Pritam, whose composition sets the perfect backdrop for this romantic masterpiece.

In the song, Ranveer and Alia could be seen romancing each other in the snowcapped mountains of Kashmir. Interestingly, the film also brings back the famous chiffon sarees and actors dancing amidst snow-clad mountains. Karan Johar said, “Love songs are always challenging, especially when one has a legacy to live up to. Love songs of Dharma Productions have always connected with audiences across the world.