Child actor Azinkya Mishra and popular face Adnan Khan share a great bond

Starring Adnan Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma in the lead roles, Sony Entertainment’s Katha Ankahee has already completed 100 episodes. Adnan and Azinkya share the same bond on and off the screen. Recently, Adnan praised Azinkya’s talent and work ethic. He said, “I love how Azinkya emotes while acting. I do not perceive him as a child actor because he is such a brilliant performer, and at times he even teaches me something new. He is a child prodigy who often provides me with a fresh perspective to better comprehend things.”

On his part, Azinkya added, “Adnan is not only a brilliant actor, but also an incredibly down-to-earth person. He always guides me whenever I am stuck, sometimes even with my homework and studies. I have learnt so much from him, and it’s always a fun experience on sets with him. We have a great time playing games, cracking jokes, and simply having fun between takes. He is an amazing person.”