Child's play: Immerse yourself in the world of children with these compelling stories...

If you’ve ever yearned to revisit the innocence of childhood and experience life through the eyes of the young, then these five stories could take you back in time. They will immerse you in the realms of imagination and connect you to the thoughts and feelings of the young.

Educated thought

Shyam Ki Mummy

Adapted from a two-act Marathi play by Ashok Patole and directed by Purshottam Berde, this Hindi teleplay depicts how the current education system is taking a toll on students. It portrays the personal journey of Shyam, who is preparing for his board exams and is being forced by his mother to forgo the simple pleasures of childhood to score great marks in his exams. It stars Nirmiti Sawant, Milind Phatak, Dharmaj Joshi, Rahul Kumar and Sayali Sudhakar.

Budhia Singh

Born to Run

Budhia Singh – Born to Run is a biographical sports film that won the honour of Best Children’s Film at the 63rd National Film Awards in 2016. Directed by Soumendra Padhi, it was based on the life of Budhia Singh, the world’s youngest marathon runner, who ran 48 marathons when he was only five years old. The film also depicts how the talent of underprivileged children can be turned into a media circus to benefit adults. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee as Biranchi while Mayur Patole plays the titular character. It is streaming on Netflix.

Leap of faith

Dhanak

Having seen a poster of Shah Rukh Khan’s eye donation campaign, 10-year-old Pari takes her eight-year-old brother Chotu, who is struggling with visual impairment, to the actor’s shooting venue in Rajasthan. It stars Krrish Chhabria as Chotu, Hetal Gada as Pari, Vipin Sharma, and Gulfam Khan. It is streaming on Netflix.

Mystical land

Raya and the Last Dragon

This animated American action film directed by Don Hall and Carlos Lopez is based around the mystical land of Kumandra. The narrative unfolds within a vast kingdom divided into five distinct zones, forming a complex and multifaceted world that our protagonist, Raya, must skillfully navigate. It is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

True passion

Skater Girl

Skater Girl takes us on a thought-provoking journey in the rural Rajasthan, where a young teenager discovers her life-altering passion for skate-boarding. Available on Netflix, Skater Girl features Rachel Sanchita Gupta, Shafin Patel and Amrit Maghera.