Death on the Nile to release in Indian cinemas on February 11

Gal Gadot and Kenneth Branagh-starrer Death on the Nile is all set to release in India on February 11.

The cast includes names such as five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Margot Robbi, Tom Bateman, Ali Fazal, Leititia Wright, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Rosie Leslie, among a host of other eminent actors.

The plot tells the tale of a perfect couple’s honeymoon on a cruise, however, things take an awry turn after a murder takes place on the ship. — IANS