Chills & thrills

Prime Video recently announced the premiere date of its highly anticipated Tamil horror series The Village. Directed by Milind Rau, The Village, is a horror series inspired by Asvin Srivatsangam, Vivek Rangachari and Shamik Dasgupta’s graphic horror novel by the same name, initially published by Yali Dream Works. The show revolves around a man who embarks on a chilling rescue mission to save his family.

A Studio Shakthi production, the series is produced by BS Radhakrishnan, and written and created by Milind Rau, Deeraj Vaidy, and Deepthi Govindarajan. The series stars popular Tamil actor Arya in the lead, alongside a versatile cast featuring Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, George Mayan, PN Sunny, Muthukumar K, Kalairaani SS, John Kokken, Pooja, V Jayaprakash, Arjun Chidambaram and Thalaivasal Vijay. The series is set to premiere on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries on November 24 in Tamil. It has also been dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, with subtitles in English.