Chills & thrills

In the satirical black comedy television series The Curse, Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone star as Asher and Whitney, a newlywed couple trying to bring their eco-conscious housing vision to Española, New Mexico. However, their plans are complicated by a supposed curse and Dougie (Benny Safdie), a flawed reality TV producer who sees potential in their story. As the series progresses, the couple becomes entangled in a complex web of ethical dilemmas while also navigating the challenges of maintaining their relationship and trying to start a family.

With an immersive storyline and sterling performances, this unique blend of comedy and thriller promises an unforgettable viewing experience for Lionsgate Play subscribers, who can start streaming the first eight episodes of the series from December 29.