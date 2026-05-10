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Home / Lifestyle / Chirag’s dark vision

Chirag’s dark vision

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:35 AM May 10, 2026 IST
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Chirag M Trivedi
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Chirag M Trivedi is steadily making his mark in the entertainment industry with a mix of acting, directing, and producing projects across platforms.

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Speaking about his acting journey, Chirag recalled playing the main antagonist Asif in the 2021 Hotstar series The Tattoo Murders alongside Tanuj Virwani. The series was initially titled Kamathipura. He also received praise for portraying Rahul Dravid in Kaun Pravin Tambe, produced by Friday Filmworks.

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On the directorial front, Chirag revealed that his debut film, Heat City Antarpath Chapter 1, is slated for a theatrical release later this year, followed by its OTT premiere.

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Talking about his latest short film, Town in Dark, Chirag described it as “India’s first official short action thriller”. “In just 30 minutes, we’ve packed in action, chase sequences, shootouts, emotional depth, and multiple Mumbai locations,” he said. The story follows two protagonists taking down a human-trafficking racket led by a female don.

He also praised director Chirag Singh, adding, “It’s a coincidence that we share the same first name, and he has done fabulous work.”

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The film stars Chirag M Trivedi alongside Peeyush Patil, Monica Gupta, Shagun Khurana, Rajat Arora, Saloni Ganvir, and Vihaan Choudhary.

Reflecting on the growing popularity of short films, Chirag said the format is “here to stay”, adding that easy access to mobile entertainment has changed viewing habits.

“Multitasking is a way of life. I’m ambitious, and doing different kinds of work excites me,” he concluded.

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