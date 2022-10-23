Chitragupt renamed as CG in Thank God

Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Thank God is set to release in cinemas on October 25 and it seems like some big changes are taking place.
According to latest reports, the makers have decided to change the name of Ajay’s character in the film from Chitragupt to CG, and along with it, the character, who plays his associate, Yamdoot, has also been renamed as YD. Besides these two changes, few more were done by the makers while submitting the film for certification.
While there has been no official confirmation on the reason behind the changes, the film had faced flak after the teaser’s release because of the representation of God. Some people were not happy with Ajay’s character being shown dressed in a suit.
