Choosing is not an option

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, who made an impressive debut as an actor in the Netflix series Feels Like Ishq, will be seen sharing screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Diana Penty in Sabbir Khan’s supernatural thriller Adbhut.

Sanjeeta is also a part of The Broken News, which marks the digital debut of Sonali Bendre. A Berklee school of music graduate, Sanjeeta is not only an actor but also a singer, song writer and composer.

At the age of 27, Sanjeeta is balancing both her music and acting careers with aplomb.

Ask her what’s her first choice, and pat comes her reply, “There are plenty of people doing both equally well. I wouldn’t want to choose between the two. I am grateful for the opportunities I have and hope to continue down this path. I hope to work with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and SS Rajamouli. I hope to explore the South industry as well which I feel is making some incredible films. I also see myself singing for my own films.”