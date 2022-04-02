Choreographer Ganesh Acharya booked

Mumbai police have filed a chargesheet against choreographer Ganesh Acharya in a 2020 case that was registered by one of his co-dancers. In her complaint to the police, the dancer alleged that she had reportedly turned down sexual advances of the choreographer. She also accused Ganesh Acharya of molesting her, passing lewd comments and even showing her pornographic content. The woman has also alleged Acharya’s assistants of beating her up. The case is under the Oshiwara Police station in Mumbai.

Ganesh Acharya and his assistant have been charged under sections 354-a (sexual harassment), 354-c (voyeurism), 354-d (stalking), 509 (insulting the modesty of any woman), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code. The chargesheet was filed in a metropolitan magistrate court located in the Mumbai’s suburbs. —TMS