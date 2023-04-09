Chris Pratt had to redo Mario voice as it sounded like Tony Soprano

Hollywood star Chris Pratt’s Mario voice has been a topic of discussion ever since the first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie debuted last October. Some fans claimed that it wasn’t Italian enough, while others felt it was too aggressively Brooklyn. Recently, Pratt revealed that one of his first attempts at the Mario voice got rejected by the film’s directors, Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, because it resembled that of Tony Soprano, the mob boss played by James Gandolfini in HBO’s The Sopranos. — IANS