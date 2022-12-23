Palak Tiwari to celebrate Christmas with brother Reyansh

Palak Tiwari has shared an adorable picture with mother Shweta Tiwari and brother Reyansh as they prepare for Christmas celebrations.
All are seen wearing Santa caps. In the caption, she wrote, “Christmas Mood”.
Palak became popular after she featured in the music video Bijlee Bijlee with singer Harddy Sandhu. She will be making her acting debut with the movie, Rosy: The Saffron Chapter. Her mother Shweta Tiwari is currently playing the lead role of Aparajita in the show Main Hoon Aparajita.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers over rising covid cases in some countries
Makes a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday on...
China hospital data absent from WHO's latest covid reports, raising concern
WHO says gaps in data might be due to Chinese authorities si...
BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Amritsar sector
The unmanned aerial vehicle is detected at around 7.45am nea...
At below -40°C, Arctic 'bomb cyclone' to hit US; people warned of 'life-threatening cold'
Threatens holiday travel for millions of Americans