Palak Tiwari to celebrate Christmas with brother Reyansh

Palak Tiwari has shared an adorable picture with mother Shweta Tiwari and brother Reyansh as they prepare for Christmas celebrations.

All are seen wearing Santa caps. In the caption, she wrote, “Christmas Mood”.

Palak became popular after she featured in the music video Bijlee Bijlee with singer Harddy Sandhu. She will be making her acting debut with the movie, Rosy: The Saffron Chapter. Her mother Shweta Tiwari is currently playing the lead role of Aparajita in the show Main Hoon Aparajita.