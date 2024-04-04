Cinema can be mirror of our times, says Manoj Bajpayee

PTI

Cinema alone can’t bring about a revolution, believes actor Manoj Bajpayee, who described the art form as a tool to kickstart movements. The actor reflected on the role of films in society at the trailer launch of his upcoming ZEE5 film Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout on Tuesday night. “Cinema can be a mirror of our time. Cinema can’t start movements. It can be part of the movement. Cinema can’t do anything alone. Every ruler has used cinema or art in their own way,” Bajpayee said.

Citing the example of Amitabh Bachchan’s angry young man persona in the 1970s movies, the National Award-winner said it emerged at a time when the country’s youth was struggling with unemployment and hopelessness.

“They saw themselves in Amitabh Bachchan and watching those films helped them vent out (their emotions)... Similarly, when the time of romanticism came, there were Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan,” he added. The event was also attended by cast members Prachi Desai, Parul Gulati, Sahil Vaid, Dinker Sharma, producer Kiran Deohans, director Aban Bharucha Deohans and ZEE5 business head Manish Kalra.

Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout will see Bajpayee reprise his role of ACP Avinash Verma, alongside Desai, who is coming back as Inspector Sanjana.

“Whenever you do the second installment, there are some basic elements that you have done so you should not leave that, as it is the crux of the character. I try to remind myself what I have done and what I should do now,” Bajpayee said, about starring in the follow-up of the 2021 film.

Produced by Zee Studios and Candid Creations, Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout will premiere on April 16 on ZEE5.