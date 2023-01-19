Cinema Marte Dum Tak gives a glimpse into the undocumented world of Hindi pulp movies

Prime Video has announced the global premiere of its unscripted Amazon Original series, Cinema Marte Dum Tak, with the launch of its trailer. The trailer gives a never-seen-before glimpse into the fascinating, flourishing and undocumented world of Hindi pulp movies. Created by filmmaker Vasan Bala, the six-episode docu-series is a first-ever peek into the dazzling and independent ecosystem of the 90s’ pulp cinema industry. It will be available to stream from January 30.
The docu-series also features Raza Murad, Mukesh Rishi, Harish Patel, and Rakhi Sawant among others sharing insights on this lesser-known chapter of the Indian cinema. Actor Arjun Kapoor also makes an appearance as a host in the final episode. Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video, said, “The creators, artistes, and technicians who contributed to this industry had limited resources but were driven by their ambition, vision and enthusiasm to make movies.”
