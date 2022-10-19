The European Union Film Festival to take off on November 4

After two years of the pandemic, the European Union Film Festival (EUFF) will be held from November 4 to 13. In its 27th edition, during the festival in New Delhi 27 movies from 27 European Union (EU) member states, will be screened in 23 languages,. The festival boasts of 40 days of high quality, award-winning cinema that’s curated to delight audience. Some of the films that will be screened at the festival includes Tailor, Raftis, Wild Roots, Easy Living, The Pit, among others.
The festival will feature movies from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden. It’s an annual event celebrating the diversity and creativity of European cinema, heritage and culture. — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...