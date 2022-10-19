The European Union Film Festival to take off on November 4

After two years of the pandemic, the European Union Film Festival (EUFF) will be held from November 4 to 13. In its 27th edition, during the festival in New Delhi 27 movies from 27 European Union (EU) member states, will be screened in 23 languages,. The festival boasts of 40 days of high quality, award-winning cinema that’s curated to delight audience. Some of the films that will be screened at the festival includes Tailor, Raftis, Wild Roots, Easy Living, The Pit, among others.

The festival will feature movies from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden. It’s an annual event celebrating the diversity and creativity of European cinema, heritage and culture. — TMS