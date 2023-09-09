City beautiful!: Aditi Bhagat shares her experience of shooting in Chandigarh

As Colors’ show Udaariyaan takes a pivotal turn with an upcoming wedding sequence, Aditi Bhagat opens up about her experience of shooting for the show in the picturesque city of Chandigarh. Hailing from Mumbai, Aditi says the experience of living in Chandigarh was wonderful.

Says Aditi, “I was absolutely thrilled about shooting for Udaariyaan in Chandigarh. I went to the city for the first time and instantly fell in love with it. Shooting in Chandigarh placed me right inside the show’s world. I had experienced the dynamic hustle of Mumbai, and so the peace and pace of Chandigarh were a novelty for me. In both cities, there’s a blend of motion and stillness that I cherish. What I love the most about Chandigarh is that its people are rooted in their culture and are very welcoming. The delicious food was also quite amazing.”

