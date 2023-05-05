City of Dreams renewed for third season

Hotstar Specials’ City of Dreams has been renewed for a third season. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, it features Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sushant Singh, Eijaz Khan, and Rannvijay Singha, among others.

About season three, director Nagesh Kukunoor said, “City of Dreams earlier seasons were loved and appreciated by the audience. This has set the bar high for season three. Each character has their own journey of self-discovery, which comes together to create this intriguing fight for succession. With complex characters, intrapersonal relationships, and some unexpected twists, City of Dreams Season 3 will be the ultimate fight for power in politics.”