Meet Chintan Rachchh, the debutant who plays Omar in upcoming series Class

Class, directed by Ashim Ahluwalia, is the Indian adaptation of the globally acclaimed series, Elite. It is fuelled by power, love, drama and suspense, and introduces the very talented artiste Chintan Rachchh as Faruq Manzoor.

Rachchh, a well-known YouTube and Instagram poet, is also a theatre artiste. He is all set to make his debut as the youngest cast member of Class. His journey from a small-town boy to a theater artiste to dropping out of IIIT engineering, becoming one of the most popular poets on social media has been inspiring for many.

The web series focuses on friendships that crash, dynamics that clash, and friction as students from the other side of the town join the high-class Hamptons International School.