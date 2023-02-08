Clear speak

After Pathaan broke many records at the box-office, actor-director Prakash Raj has spoken at length about the people who were threatening the release of the film through boycott campaigns. Lashing out at the hate-mongers, he called the entire campaign a hoax.
Prakash said, “They wanted to ban Pathaan. It’s doing Rs 700 crore business…They are just barking, won’t bite. Sound pollution.”
He even went on to criticise Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files and said, “It is a nonsense films, but we know who produced it. Shameless. International jury spits on them. The director is asking why he is not getting an Oscar. He will not even get a Bhaskar! I tell you because there is a sensitive media out there. Here you can do a propaganda film. But you can’t fool people all the time.” —TMS
