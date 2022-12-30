Prive Comedy Evenings will take you to the world of fantasy

&PrivéHD has been ensuring entertainment to the viewers with a line-up of movies from different genres, including drama, comedy, adventure, action and more. This Friday, on December 30, the channel is bringing the comedy drama, Click, on its property, Prive Comedy Evenings at 7:15pm.

Directed by Frank Coraci and starring Adam Sandler, Kate Beckinsale and Christopher Walken, Click is a fantasy comedy. The movie revolves around the life of a workaholic architect, Newman, who must please his boss to get promoted. Problem is he gets less time with his family and wishes for a ‘remote’ through which he can control his life. His wish comes to life when he meets the salesclerk, Morty, who has the ultimate remote. The remote allows him to do everything right until it starts to overrule his choices.