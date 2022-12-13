Disha Patani was earlier rumoured to be dating Baaghi 2 co-actor Tiger Shroff and soon followed the news of their alleged break up. Recently, there were speculations about Disha’s relationship status as she was seen frequently with friend Aleksandar Alex Ilic.

Although Disha neither confirmed nor denied it, Aleksandar spoke pretty openly about it. The Serbian lad said they were close friends and she was like family to him. Denying everything that were making media headlines, he explained that they had been for each other in the highs and lows and laughed the rumours off. Aleksandar didn’t comment on the break-up rumours of Disha and Shroff.