Urvashi Rautela shares her look from upcoming series Inspector Avinash

Urvashi Rautela will next be seen in web series Inspector Avinash. The actress took to social media recently and shared her look from the show. She captioned the post saying, “It’s an honour to play this super special role.” The actress is seen in a blue saree, reading script in the picture. Inspector Avinash stars Randeep Hooda in the lead role.
Speaking about her character, Urvashi said, “The character is inspired from a real-life Poonam Mishra, and I play the wife of Randeep Hooda’s character, the Super Cop Avinash Mishra. Biopics are a great challenge for actors because, instead of creating a character from nothing, they have to portray a version of a real person on screen. Bringing someone else’s story to life is a big responsibility.”
