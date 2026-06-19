'Cocktail 2’: Shahid Kapoor on Chemistry with Kriti and Rashmika

Shahid Kapoor said he is glad that people are praising his chemistry with Cocktail 2 co-stars Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.

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Speaking at the film's press conference in Mumbai, Kapoor said he was pleased that audiences were finding it difficult to choose between his on-screen pairings with Sanon and Mandanna.

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"What is very nice about this film is that everybody is saying that they love seeing me with Rashmika and Kriti. I believe it is always a huge compliment to all of us that they are not able to decide who they prefer," the actor said.

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Kapoor said strong chemistry between co-stars is crucial for a romantic drama and he was happy that viewers were responding positively to all the relationships depicted in the film.

"All these things are very nice because you want to have the best chemistry with your co-stars," he added.

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The actor also expressed surprise over the audience's reaction to the bond between Sanon and Mandanna, which has become a talking point since the trailer's release.

"People are talking about their chemistry also, which was obviously not expected. So thank you guys, any chemistry works, we are happy to take it," Kapoor said.

"I just love the fact that people are enjoying seeing us three together. This film belongs to everyone, not a single person," he added.

Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Cocktail 2 is a follow-up to the 2012 hit "Cocktail", which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.

The film explores friendship, romance and emotional complexities through a new set of characters. — PTI