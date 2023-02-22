Coke Studio Bharat releases 'Holi Re Rasiya'

After the overwhelming success of Coke Studio globally, Coke Studio Bharat was launched in Mumbai earlier this month. The first season is an amalgamation of over 50 artists from across the country, who have come together to create over 10 memorable tracks celebrating the roots of Bharat. With the launch of the debut song Udja, having close to 30 Million views on YouTube, since its release on Feb 7, Coke Studio Bharat releases its second celebratory track Holi Re Rasiya, just in time for the festival of colours. The song features a blend of styles — Maithili Thakur’s soulful voice, Ravi Kishan’s playfulness alongside Seedhe Maut’s powerful rap.

Maithili shares, “It feels great to be a part of Coke Studio Bharat and to collaborate with many talented artists from around the country. Holi Re Rasiya is very personal to all of us as we bring in the mythological stories from Vrindavan. We hope you like the song as much as we loved making it.”

Adds Ravi Kishan, “This has been a fun experience for me, to be recognised by Coke Studio Bharat and to work together with young talents who bring in different genres to the platform. I have sung a few songs in the past that had a traditional touch, but to be a part of traditional and new-age music together was a thrilling experience.”