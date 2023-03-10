College Romance in legal tangle

The Delhi High Court has ordered an FIR against the director of web series College Romance, Simarpreet Singh, and actor Apoorva Arora. The court opined that the language used in the web series was vulgar and obscene, and it didn’t represent the one used by the majority of students in colleges.

Justice Swarana Kant Sharma said, “After watching a few episodes of the series, as well as the episode in question, this court found that the actors/protagonists in the web series are not using the language used in our country i.e. civil language. The Court not only found excessive use of ‘swear words’, ‘profane language’, and ‘vulgar expletives’ being used, it rather found that the web series had a series of such words in a sentence. In the episode in question, there is a clear description and reference to a sexually explicit act.”