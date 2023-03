Silver Beach Entertainment’s Hitesh Keswani and Eminent Entertainment’s Sudipan Das organised a Holi bash at the JVPD grounds in Juhu, Mumbai, which saw thousands of people coming together to celebrate Holi. Celebs who graced Dunk Fest Holi 2023 included Rohit Saraf, Shalin Bhanot, Mona Singh, Gaurav Gera, to name a few. South-Indian superstar Nani was also seen at the event, promoting his upcoming film Dasara.