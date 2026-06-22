DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Lifestyle / Comedian Harsh Gujral bids goodbye to ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’ after South Africa shoot

Comedian Harsh Gujral bids goodbye to ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’ after South Africa shoot

article_Author
TNS
Updated At : 07:10 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Taking to his Instagram stories, Harsh Gujral confirmed KKK 15 exit
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comedian Harsh Gujral has officially wrapped up his journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Harsh shared a picture with the caption, “And with this KKK15 journey comes to an end. #KKK15,” confirming that his stint on the adventure reality show has concluded.Harsh had been shooting for the show in South Africa, where he frequently gave fans glimpses of his experience through social media. From behind-the-scenes moments and intense stunt preparations to light-hearted interactions with fellow contestants, his journey kept audiences engaged throughout the shoot.
Advertisement

His camaraderie with contestants, including Orry, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi, also garnered attention online, with several fun moments from the sets making their way to social media.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts