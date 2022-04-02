Comedians become easy targets: Balraj Syal

A joke is a joke, whether it is liked or not is subjective, says actor and comedian Balraj Syal, who is currently seen in the reality show, Smart Jodi.

Talking about the Will Smith incident, he adds that even if it is not appreciated, expression of violence to showcase your disapproval is absolutely wrong.

“Will Smith’s reaction was unfair and very unprofessional. If, instead of Chris Rock, had it been Dwayne Johnson or The Rock, would he have walked up to the stage and slapped him? And secondly, I think this was not right,” says Balraj.

The comedian adds, “What if Chris Rock had slapped him back? Hats off to this guy, who still managed to crack his jokes even after he got slapped and went on to do his job. That’s a true professional. Whatever Will Smith did was very wrong. I understand he didn’t like the joke, it was hurtful for him. If you remember, Ashutosh Gowariker didn’t like Sajid Khan’s joke. He went on to the stage and expressed himself. He shouldn’t have done it.”