Comedy king Farhad Samji to bring Hotstar special Pop Kaun

Disney+Hotstar and the ace filmmaker-creator Farhad Samji team up to present the comedy series, titled Pop Kaun.

Produced by Yam Productions, this series promises to bring together the best in comedy for a riotous, entertaining watch. With a legendary cast and side-splitting humour, Pop Kaun will soon be coming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Farhad said, “After creating multiple movies in the comedy space, I wanted to explore a different format and bring all the legends of comedy together. Pop Kaun coming soon on Disney+Hotstar.”