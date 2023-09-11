Coming soon

Based on the true story of the legendary Dutch-American football coach Thomas Rongen, 20th Century Studios India has unveiled the latest clip from Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins. It highlights coach Rongen’s dedication to encouraging sportsmanship and team spirit amongst an assembled American soccer team of Samoa.
Recently, Searchlight Pictures also announced the world premiere of Next Goal Wins at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival Directed by the globally acclaimed writer-director Taika Waititi, Next Goal Wins stars Michael Fassbender, Kaimana, Frankie Adams, Rhys Darby, Chris Alosio, Oscar Kightley and Elisabeth Moss in pivotal roles. Next Goal Wins releases in theatres on November 17.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20: Eyeing One Future, 'milestone' summit wraps up
PM Modi pushes for expansion of UNSC | Announces virtual ses...
7 killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu
The victims were seated on the roadside when the accident ha...
Novak Djokovic wins US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev
He moves one major singles title ahead of Serena Williams an...
Modi flags anti-India acts in Canada with Justin Trudeau
Trudeau’s plane suffers snag, flight delayed