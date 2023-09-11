Coming soon

Based on the true story of the legendary Dutch-American football coach Thomas Rongen, 20th Century Studios India has unveiled the latest clip from Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins. It highlights coach Rongen’s dedication to encouraging sportsmanship and team spirit amongst an assembled American soccer team of Samoa.

Recently, Searchlight Pictures also announced the world premiere of Next Goal Wins at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival Directed by the globally acclaimed writer-director Taika Waititi, Next Goal Wins stars Michael Fassbender, Kaimana, Frankie Adams, Rhys Darby, Chris Alosio, Oscar Kightley and Elisabeth Moss in pivotal roles. Next Goal Wins releases in theatres on November 17.

