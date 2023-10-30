Coming soon...

After teasing a major announcement for Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan's new film Indian 2, the makers have said the first glimpse will be revealed on November 3 with an introductory video. Directed by S Shankar, it has been one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie's announcement poster was unveiled by Lyca Productions on their X handle.
Indian 2 boasts a massive ensemble cast, which apart from Kamal Haasan includes actors Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Sunil Grover, Vivek, Nedumudi Venu, among others.
