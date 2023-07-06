Coming soon, Gippy Grewal’s film ShindaShinda No Papa

— IANS

Punjabi star Gippy Grewal is coming up with a new film titled Shinda Shinda No Papa, and its shooting kick-started in Chandigarh on Wednesday. The film is a heart-warming family comedy, helmed by well-known director Amarpreet GS Chhabra, and is headlined by multi-faceted star Gippy Grewal and his son Shinda Grewal. The film outlines the challenges of raising children in a fast-changing modern milieu.

About the film, Gippy said, “Shinda Shinda No Papa is a very entertaining but authentic take on the dilemma of modern parenting. I am happy with the increasing interest in Punjabi cinema and its new wave of storytellers, and hope to see the industry grow both in terms of quality content and positive synergies.” The film is written by Naresh Kathooria and also stars Hina Khan, who will be featuring in her first Punjabi film. It will be shot in Punjab and Canada, and will be out in 2024.