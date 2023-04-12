Coming soon: Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum and Sapnon Ki Chhalaang on Sony Entertainment Television

Sony Entertainment Television has ramped up primetime viewing with the launch of two shows: Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum and Sapnon Ki Chhalaang. The shows begun airing on April 10 and will continue to broadcast every Monday to Friday at 9 pm and 9.30 pm.
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum delves into the lives of two strong-willed women from opposing societal settings. The show focuses on the natural human nature of resistance to change. This inspirational saga sees Kitu Gidwani playing Damayanti Barot, Tina Datta essaying the role of Surilii Ahluwalia, and Jay Bhanushali portraying the character of Shivendra Barot. Produced by Swastik Productions, the show is a remake of the popular Turkish drama Istanbullu Gelin (The Bride of Istanbul).
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang gives viewers a distinctive perspective into the life of Radhika Yadav, a girl from Jhansi filled with grit and determination, who wants to make it big in Mumbai. Starring the actress Megha Ray as the protagonist, Radhika, the show follows her leap of faith to an alien city to fulfil her dreams.
