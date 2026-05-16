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Home / Lifestyle / Coming up next from Aamir…

Coming up next from Aamir…

... A sequel to 3 Idiots!

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Subhash K Jha
Updated At : 02:45 PM May 16, 2026 IST
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R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Aamir Khan will play the same characters they played ten years ago in the sequel to widely successful 3 Idiots
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Conflicting reports on what Aamir Khan will be doing next should not confuse his fans.  Here is the truth about Aamir's next project.

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After dilly dallying over what he will do next, Aamir Khan is finally onto his next project. Aamir has given the nod to the sequel to Raj Kumar Hirani’s 2009 hit 3 Idiots. The script is work in progress. Director Raju Hirani has taken a month off for personal reasons, and will finish the script as soon as he returns.

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Aamir Khan saw potential in developing the original film into a second film.  There was no point in just doing a film because the first one was popular. The new story takes up the lives of the characters ten years after the first film ended.

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R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Aamir will play the same characters they played ten years ago. Aamir is kicked by the way the script is progressing. The project should go on the floors by the end of this year.

It is to be noted that Aamir won’t be doing any other film before 3 Idiots 2.  Announcements of other projects featuring Aamir Khan like the cricket film on based on 1952 India-Pakistan Test series, are premature if not entirely untrue.

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