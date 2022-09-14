Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to wrap up their schedules for Heeramandiand Mirzapur 3 by September 24

Richa Chadha is currently in Mumbai shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi and Ali Fazal has been shuffling between Mumbai and Lucknow for shooting Mirzapur 3. The actors have been committed to complete shooting of their current projects ahead of their wedding celebrations. Richa will fly to Delhi on September 27 and Ali will join her shortly after in order to complete all the prep for their wedding celebrations and functions which will start in Delhi first.

After pre-wedding festivities in Delhi from September 30 to October 2, Richa and Ali’s wedding will take place in Mumbai on October 6. Post wedding, a grand reception will be held in Mumbai on October 7.