Common passion: Veteran actor Ayub Khan praises his co-star Aastha & her work ethic

Ayub Khan, who essays the role of Neerja’s father-in-law in Colors’ Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan credits a part of its success to Aastha’s impeccable performance. The veteran actor goes down the nostalgia lane after witnessing Aastha ace her scenes with the finesse of a seasoned performer.
Appreciating Aastha’s act as Neerja, Ayub says, “It’s wonderful to see the new generation of actors shine and do a fantastic job and bring their characters to life onscreen. I am thoroughly impressed with the professionalism with which Aastha conducts herself and the nuances of Neerja she presents. When I began my journey as an actor, I had the drive to fulfil my potential. I see in her the same passion for acting that drove me at the beginning of my career. I have no doubt she’ll continue to shine and be celebrated as Neerja in the hearts of the audience. I am truly proud of her.”
