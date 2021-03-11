Hum Do Teen Char is a fun ride for its cast and crew

Amazon miniTV’s comedy web series Hum Do Teen Char featuring Sumukhi Suresh and Biswa Kalyan Rath has a relatable storyline and hilarious punchlines.

With seven episodes, out of eight, already streaming, the digital platform has now dropped the final episode. Sharing her excitement for the last episode going live, Sumukhi Suresh reveals how she came on board for this project.

She says, “I remember when Biswa was talking to me about Bindu’s character (her role in the show), and when he asked me if I knew someone who could play that part and I was almost like ‘give it to me’. I was really interested in playing this character which was completely new. ”