Composting startup founder hopes to catch Namita Thapar's eye

A Pune-based company’s founder, Poonam Kasturi, pitched an idea to promote home composting and hoped to get an investment from the judges, especially Namita Thapar, on Shark Tank India 2.

She has received an award from Namita in the past and now Poonam hopes her pitch can impress Namita and get her to invest in her business.

Poonam said, “Taking our mission of contributing to climate action by composting at Shark Tank India 2 was dream come true. Pitching to bring the sharks on board for the cause and impact was exciting. I learned a lot from the interaction. Right through the challenge, the Sharks were uber-supportive and helped refine our pitch. They were rooting for us through the whole process.”

Hosted by stand-up comedian Rahul Dua, Shark Tank India 2 is judged by Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Peyush Bansal.

This season also marks the entry of a new Shark on the panel — Amit Jain.

Shark Tank India 2 airs on Sony Entertainment Television. — IANS