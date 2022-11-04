Award-winning film, 'All That Breathes', to be screened at All Living Things Environmental Film Festival 2022

After winning worldwide recognition and different accolades, Delhi based director Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes is now set to be screened at the prestigious All Living Things Environmental Film Festival 2022. The film is set in the backdrop of Delhi, where two brothers—Nadeem and Saud—devote their lives to protect casualties of the turbulent times. It has won the Grand Jury Prize in the World Cinema Documentary Competition at Sundance Film Festival 2022 and the Golden Eye award for the best documentary at Cannes Film Festival 2022.
Shaunak says, “It’s an honour to have my film screened at a prestigious environmental film festival. I have followed their journey and they have always had a great selection of the movies for screening. Cinema is such a powerful medium and the idea of creating awareness about the environmental issue through it is incredible.The film is based on ecological change.”
The festival will have filmmakers like Kiran Rao and director Amit Masurkar, known for the films Newton and Sherni, on the panel of jury. This year’s edition will take place from November 17 to 27. — TMS
