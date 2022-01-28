Samaksh Sudi, who is seen in Colors’ show Thapki Pyaar Ki Season 2, is a shopaholic by his own admission

Tell us a bit about yourself.

I am from Dehradun. I have been doing theatre for 11 years now. I have never been to any acting school but theatre has been an integral part of my acting journey.

What kind of response are you getting from your current show?

I’m getting a good response from everyone. Fans are loving it. Everyone is happy with my performance. Just trying to take it to another level.

Can you relate to your character?

I can partly relate to my character Sagar. He is a good family man, fun-loving person and so am I.

Why did you take up acting as a career?

I love to entertain people. I remember when I got an award for best comedian/actor in my school there was this different kind of happiness I experienced. Since then, there is no looking back. My love for acting and cinema has been growing everyday.

Who is your inspiration within the industry?

Irrfan Khan’s journey really inspired me. I have seen his interviews where he said people never believed in his work and you see later on everyone became his fan. He proved himself by his work. Talk less, work more; let your work do the magic.

Describe your most challenging role till date…

In 2019, I did a short film Bomb, which won around 12 awards in different festivals. I played a character of shell-shocked Army man. Shell-shock is a situation where your body gets paralyzed by bomb blast and you react very rarely to anything. I did a lot of research to play that character.

How difficult is it to establish yourself in the film industry?

I guess consistency is the key. But looking at the competition, it’s quite difficult to make your mark and get noticed. Right things will come at right time. We have to be prepared for that.

Any dream role?

My dream role is to play a singer or a rock star and sing my songs in my film.

You are in Mumbai now. What do you miss about your hometown?

I miss the weather and food the most. Family is of course there and I really miss them too but I’m connected to them through video calls.

What are your hobbies?

Like every other Punjabi, I am a big-time foodie. I love to play cricket, enjoy singing and a shopaholic.